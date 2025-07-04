The final out: Tucson's Bob Hall umpires his last game after 55 years

TUCSON, Arizona — After 55 years as a Little League umpire, Tucson's Bob Hall called his final strike three in the District 12 Title game at Purple Heart Park.

There was a pregame ceremony at home plate honoring hall for his more than a half century of volunteer work.

"A lot of emotions after fifty five years of seeing everybody," said Hall. "That's going to be the sad part, not seeing all the managers, players and coaches. Players that come in their 30s and 40s saying, 'You umpired me.'"

Both managers of the game between Rincon and San Xavier played little league games umpired by Hall, who's known for his gentle way with the players. His career highlight came in 1996 when he umpired the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

"I'm more nervous now than when I was at the '96 World Series," said Hall, before the game.

Rincon defeated San Xaiver, 16-0, to win the District 12 title and advance to the state tournament.