The familiar face Roadrunners fans will see this season at the Tucson Arena

TUCSON, Arizona — Defenseman Kevin Connauton played in two games for the Tucson Roadrunners during their inauguaral 2016-17 season.

"I remember them," said Connauton.

It was for a brief conditioning stint.

"It was back to back games and then I left but they were fun to play in," added Connauton.

At the time, Connauton was a defenseman for the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, which was already his fourth NHL franchise. The Coyotes skills coach at the time was current Tucson Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin.

"He was a consummate professional," said Povin. "If he spent extra time with the trainers, he would take care of them. He would buy them lunch. It says a lot about his character that he cares about the people around him."

"I had four really good years with the Coyotes," said Connauton. "I had some really good memories and met some great people."

In the summer of 2019, the Arizona Coyotes traded Connauton to the Colorado Avalanche. It's one of four franchises he's played with since that time.

"A lot of different stops," said Connauton. "Some guys stay in the same organization their whole career. Other guys bounce around. I've always been the guy that moves a lot."

There would be one more move. When Connauton entered free agency this past offseason, the Utah Hockey Club, formerly the Coyotes, signed their former player to a two-way contract. And, Connauton will start the season with the Tucson Roadrunners.

"We're happy to have him, and we expect a lot from him," said Potvin.

Potvin is looking for Connauton to be a leader on and off the ice.

"It's a role I want to take on," said Connauton. I have some good wisdom that I can share with the guys. I've been through a lot of ups and downs in my career. Looking back at it all, I'm really happy with all the places I've been and the people I've met."

