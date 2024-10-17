The extra lap swimmer Francie O'Leary Haffner had in her career

TUCSON, Arizona — Francie O’Leary Haffner was a four-time state champion at Catalina High school who once broke a world record in the 13-14 year old 200 meter medley relay.

She then chose to swim at the University of Arizona with her sister, Judi. It was at UA where Francine was. Fourteen-time All-American swimmer. Her career highlight was winning the 200 meter national championship in 1987, and also helping Team USA win gold medals.

“Being on the national team and getting to travel around the world was amazing,” said O’Leary Haffner.

When her swimming days seemed to be over, O’Leary Haffner became a teacher in Oregon. She recently retired from teaching, and had been out of the sport of swimming for over two decades.

“I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do. The best way to do that is swim laps.”

Back in her element, fate intervened.

“I was wearing an old Arizona swim cap and the guy next to me who is the asters coach said, hey, you need to join our team, and I said, no way.”

“I never thought I’d wake up early again and compete for a swim meet.”

Sure enough, O’Leary Haffner was part of four hundred meter medley masters team that broke a world record. It came decades after she did so while growing up in Tucson.

“Well, that was super cool. It’s funny to use that verbiage, world record. But, we did it.”

Now, she’s again in Tucson where her parents still live, as an upcoming Pima County Sports Hall of Fame inductee.

“Now, to be back here and honored for it is awesome.”