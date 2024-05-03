The donation from one parent to Mica Mountain baseball and softball

TUCSON, Arizona — A relatively new high school in Vail, Mica Mountain has state of the art facilities, but that doesn't mean there aren't growing pains.

Phase two of its construction won't happen for several years, something that has affected the construction of locker rooms for the baseball and softball teams.

"There's no place for them to store their equipment or get changed," said Craig Benson, who has a son on the baseball team.

Benson, who owns Bulldog Security Screens, noticed how far the teams had to go from school's generic locker rooms to the playing fields.

"I was always worried about being late," said sophomore pitcher Ace Heston.

Heston, the Thunderbolts star pitcher, watched as Benson donated connex containers for both teams. Completion then took under a month for the new locker rooms, which are a home run with the student athletes.

"They're really nice," said Heston. "I love them. They are really big."

As it turns out, the lockers have done more than just store equipment.

"I feel like this has brought the team together," said Heston. "It's definitely helped us with our chemistry."

"I like seeing the kids faces," said Benson. "It's not about me."

Benson says he would like to build an public announcers press box.