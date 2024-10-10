The decision Jake Retzlaff had to make ahead of Saturday's game vs. Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If anyone knows about the history of BYU quarterbacks, it's Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina, who's coached against a few of them.

"Jim McMahon, Steve Young, and Robbie Bosco," said Akina.

BYU's current quarterback is Jake Retzlaff. He's helped lead the 14th ranked Cougars to a 5-0 record.

"He's very efficient throwing the football," added Akina.

While Retzlaff's twelve touchdown passes aren't surprising, the fact that he is Jewish is. Retzlaff is the first Jewish starting quarterback at BYU, which is owned and operated by the Church of Jesus Christ and Latter Day Saints.

Retzlaff's decision to play at BYU wasn't due to any religious tradition, but rather it's quarterback tradition.

"How can you look at that and be like, that's not a great opportunity for me. To go there and be super successful at my position. That's what did it for me."

This Saturday, BYU has Arizona on its calendar, a calendar for Retzlaff that also includes Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year in which Jews atone for their sins by fasting.

The decision to compete was made famous back in 1965. Dodgers Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax, the team's ace, didn't start game one of the World Series and instead started game two.

Retzlaff, who considers himself a reformed Jew, intends to play on Saturday.