The countries coming to Tucson for the World Baseball Championship qualifier

TUCSON, Arizona — Some of the best baseball talent from around the globe will be played at Kino Stadium from March 2 to March 6, 2025 when a World Baseball Classic Qualifier is played at Kino Stadium.

Teams from Colombia, Brazil, and China represent approximately 1.8 billion people in population. They will compete for two coveted spots in the 2026 event.

Among the Major League Baseball players expected to compete at Kino Stadium is free agent Max Kepler, who played last season for the Minnesota Twins.

"Baseball is back," said Edgar Soto, Chairman of the Southern Arizona Sports, Tourism, and Film Authority. "This was a lot of hard work from a lot of different people in the public and private sector.

The event is made possible by Kino Sports Complex, Visit Tucson, and the Southern Arizona Sports, Tourism, and Film Authority.