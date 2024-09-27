The connection between Sunnyside flag football's coach and quarterback

TUCSON, Arizona — It's a Sunnyside flag football game against Buena, and quarterback Anyssa Lerma comes over to the sidelines to find out what to call for the next play.

Anyssa is hardly new to football. She played flag football and tackle football with the boys as a member of the Southwest Rams youth team.

"When I played with the boys, I think it was just like a bunch of brothers around me," said Anyssa. "It was a cool environment because they defended me no matter what."

Since Sunnyside joined the schools that compete in flag football, Anyssa has been able to take snaps again after thinking her football playing days were behind her.

"Not just for myself but for my friends. I wanted to bring them out and see the environment."

It's an environment she knows well. The head coach she has now happens to be the same coach she has when she was with the Southwest Rams, the same coach she has always had, her father, Alfredo Lerma.

"I told my Dad let's come back together," said Anyssa Lerma. "Let's do it."

"I'm very excited to coach my daughter again," said Alfredo Lerma. "I never thought I was going to be able to do that. The thing is, it's not about her. She thinks about how she can get the ball to someone else."

That someone else is her favorite receiver Isela Rodriguez. She's one of who Coach Lerma referes to as 22 daughters on his team, as he's never before coached a girls flag football team. The owner of a pest control company has to be careful not to bug his actual daughter.

"He tells me if I didn't care about you, every time you make a mistake I'd let it go," said Anyssa Lerma.

The feedback is working. Sunnyside has won its first four games.

"It was a bunch of girls coming from sports," said Anyssa Lerma.

It's strong start is thanks in part to the Lermas.

"When we walk off the field, it's back to nomal," said Alfredo Lerma. "It's Dad and daughter."