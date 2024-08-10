The children's book NASCAR driver Alex Bowman reads to kids

TUCSON, Arizona — Ironwood Ridge high school graduate and NASCAR driver Alex Bowman has battled injuries the last couple of years, but recently found himself in victory lane at the Chicago street race.

It was Bowman's first win on a road course, which should help with the Watkins Glen race being in the NASCAR playoffs.

This week, the NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan International Speedway. As Bowman, and his sponsor, Ally, spread the importance of financial literacy, he's reading books including Planet Z and the Money Tree to local girl scout groups.

"It's not really covered a lot," said Bowman, referring to financial literacy. "Just trying to help kids learn about money, help set up there future, and learn about different things."