The Berryhills bring brotherly love to the Sabino Sabercat football team

TUCSON, Arizona — At Sabino football practice, head coach Ryan McBrayer coaches Savaughn Berryhill, who had 951 yards receiving last season.

"He's got incredibly gifted straight line speed and very strong hands," said McBrayer.

McBrayer also coaches junior wide receiver Shamar Berryhill, how had 936 yard receiving last season.

"Shamar is one of the smartest football players in finding space that I've ever seen," said McBrayer.

And, now there is freshman defensive back Romeo Berryhill.

"He's just got freak athleticism," said McBrayer.

That's three berry flavors, or three Berryhill brothers, all on the same Sabino team.

"It's a dream come true," said Shamar Berryhill. "We've been talking about this the past 2-3 years ever since I got into high school."

"I'd say we have a real strong bond," said Romeo Berryhill.

"The best bond I could ever ask for," added Savaughn Berryhill.

Savaughn, Shamar, and Romeo each want to make their own impact for this year's Sabercats. And, each one of them looks up to the same Berryhill brother.

"We don't tell him, but a lot," said Shamar Berryhill.

That Berryhill brother is Stanley Berryhill. Arguably the best player on the 2021 Arizona Wildcat Football team, he spent time on three NFL rosters last season. He's currently serving a six game suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy as he awaits his next opportunity.

"I learned a lot from him," said Shamar Berryhill. "Releases, routes, reading defenses, coverages. He puts a lot into my game as we speak."

Shamar can follow Stanley to Arizona. He has an offer from the Wildcats and other schools. Savaughn tells me he needs to improve his grades. Romeo has time on his side. All three contribute to McBrayer on both sides of the ball.

"They're football players," said McBrayer. "It's very exciting to talk football with them. They make coaches look good because of their national ability. You put some concept in place and they bring it to life."