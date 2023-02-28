The backcourt that's back together for Catalina Foothills girls basketball

TUCSON, Arizona — Reilly Clark effortlessly scores basket and after basket at a recent Catalina Foothills girls basketball practice.

"She's a walking bucket," said head coach Jake Martinez. "I tease her when she walks in the gym that the nets just start making noises."

Now a senior, Clark missed most of her junior season with a broken arm. She was all set to play her final seasons with fellow guard Katie Burns.

"She's my best friend," said Clark. "She's been my point guard since I was six or seven years old."

"She's my best friend," said Burns. "My ride or die." I'd do anything for her."

However, last summer, as the two made plans for their senior season, Burns tore her ACL.

"There were a lot of tears," said Clarke. "I was heartbroken."

"It was devastating," said Burns. "I felt like my whole life was in shambles because I couldn't play the game I loved."

"There were a lot of tears," said Martinez. "There was a lot of frustration. "We just said, 'This is what we have to do.' And, we stared rebuilding.

"For me, I kind of dedicated this season to her, personally," said Clark. I wanted to do it for her, this year, the way she did it for me, last year."

Clark became the AIA class 5A Southern Region Player of the Year. Other players took on added roles, and the team responded to Martinez, who's in his first season as head coach. Still, something was missing.

"I wanted to get back because it's my senior year, and I wanted to get back to what I loved as soon as I could," said Burns.

Burns continued her rehabilitation. Then, on senior night, Burns was introduced as a starter, as she stepped on the court for the first time this season.

"Getting back was a mission," said Burns. "I'm so happy to be back."

Just seconds after the opening tip, Burns passed to Reilly for the game's first score. Reilly still wears a brace for extra stability. They're practicing for Wednesday's class 5A state semifinal game Tuesday at Canyon View. The Flacons haven't reached this far since their 1997 title winning season.

"Just hearing you say that gives me the chills," said Martinez. "The number 97 up there looks a little lonely and I'd love to add some digits to that this year if it's possible."