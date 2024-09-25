The advice Noah Fifita is getting as Arizona oficially begins Big 12 play at Utah

TUCSON, Arizona — "Good, bad, and in the middle," is how Arizona offensive coordinator Dino Babers describes the Wildcat offense over the first three games.

It might have to be great to win at No. 10 Utah, and the offense starts with quarterback Noah Fifita.

"As he goes, we go," said Babers.

And, the advice from Babers to Fifita isn't something one normally hears from a coach to a player.

"I think the biggest thing is when guys spend so much time on the game, and are as laser focues as he is, I like to use the term, try less harder," said Babers.

"I think Coach Babers is just trying to get me to have fun," said Fifita. "And, just play the game how I grew up playing the game."

And, then there are Fifita's receivers, and who might compliment Tetairoa McMillan. Tight end Keyan Burnett was supposed to have a breakout season, but apparently its injuries that have limited the second generation Wildcat to just three receptions.

"I think the biggest thing is he has to get over some owchies," said Babers. "He's had some owchies in a few games. They bye week has been good for him. I've seen him moving around better than he has in a while, and hopefully that fresh guy we saw in August will show up on Saturday."

"I'm focusing on making sure I'm in the right spot and doing what the offense needs me to do," said Burnett. "And, to get open for Noah and to create more separation."

Fifita has two uncles who went to the University of Utah.

"I grew up going to Utah games so I know a lot about their past which is why I have a lot of respect for them," said Fifita.

And, Fifita's first touchdown pass came at Utah two years ago, but it was in a 45-20 loss.

"I don't think a lot of people get to brag that they've had success there," said Babers. "Yet, we have to go up there and give it our best shot. We know it's going to be hard."

