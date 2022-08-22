Tetairoa McMillian headlines Arizona's strong freshman class

This year, Arizona has its strongest recruiting class in recent memory, and the headliner is five-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

"I came here to produce and prove to the world to be a difference maker," said McMillan.

McMillan had his choice of offers, and initially committed to Oregon. However, head coach Jedd Fisch decided to keep in touch.

"Never, even when I was committed to the day I signed, they [Arizona] never stopped recruiting me," said McMillan. "They never stopped reaching out to me."

Then, an opening, when Oregon football coach Mario Cristobal left for Miami.

"I mean, it was a bummer for me," said McMillan. "But, it opened up new doors."

Fisch continued to bite. He had some help from freshman quarterback Noah Fifita, who was his teammate at Servite High School in southern California.

"On the field, first things first, his athleticism," said Fifita. "Being able to jump out the building. Being able to create separation with his routes. And, even more so, his body control. You don't see people that can jump that high that can go up and attack the ball at its peak, at its apex, so, the body control he has, the ball skills he has, and the overall athleticism."

McMillan decommitted from Arizona and chose to attend Arizona. His skills were on display during the spring when he caught one touchdown pass and helped cause two pass interference penalties.

"My goal is to start him day one as outside receiver, truthfully, because of his ability to catch the football," said Fisch.

"He's never mad at the quarterback," said Fifita. "He's never mad at his teammates for any reason. He's a special player but even a better person."

"We're excited about a player of his caliber be an Arizona Wildcat," said Fisch.