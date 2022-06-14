Tennis player Tanvi Narendran helping others to enjoy the sport

TUCSON, Arizona — Tanvi Narendran is taking her tennis talents from University High School to the University of Arizona.

The state high school champion is the 2021 Southwest Junior Player of the Year. She also volunteers for "Second Serve," an organization that collects donated tennis equipment and ships it to underprivileged communities.

"I love being able to give the opportunity to play to people who wouldn't normally be able to do that," said Narendran.

We caught up with Tanvi during a practice last week at the Tucson Country Club.

