Tariq Bracy's path from Notre Dame to the Tucson Sugar Skulls

TUCSON, Arizona — Tucson Sugar Skulls defensive back Tariq Bracy was once one of the top high school athletes in nation before committing to Notre Dame as a defensive back.

“It was great,” said Bracy. I got to meet a lot of people, play top college football, and have that education mixed in with football. It was a great experience, for sure.”

Despite 39 tackles as a senior, Bracy wasn’t selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I was upset,” said Bracy. “A lot of good athletes came out of that class. Things happen like that.”

Bracy took up coaching high school football, but he wasn’t ready to give up on his playing days. A family friend connected him with Tucson Sugar Skulls head coach Billy Back in the offseason.

“He is fast, physical type of defensive back,” said Back. “But, his IQ level is off the charts.”

One doesn’t often see players from Notre Dame or the bigger schools on Indoor Football League rosters, as it can feel like a step down from where they played college football.

“It’s not a step down to him,” said Back. “He’s embraced it as a professional athlete.”

“I see it as professional football,” said Bracy. “There are good athletes all over the world.”

Still, Bracy had to adjust to the IFL game.

“A lot of routes come at you quicker,” said Bracy.

At first, he didn’t look like a former Fighting Irish player, and Back had a chat with him at halftime of a recent game at San Diego.

“I got him in the locker room,” said Back. “I told him he was forgetting where he came from and what he’s done.”

Bracy responded with a second half interception for a touchdown. It was the team’s first defensive touchdown of the season.

“Coach Back challenges all players,” said Bracy. “That’s just being a good coach.”

And the following week, Bracy helped the Sugar Skulls upset the defending IFL Champion Arizona Rattlers.

“I think a UFL team or CFL team could take him,” said Back. “He could play right away or produce at the next level. We’re excited to have him.”

For now, Bray is taking advantage of his second chance at football, playing defensive back for the Tucson Sugar Skulls.

“Just be where your feet are and we’re trying to win a championship,” added Bracy.”