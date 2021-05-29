Tanque Verde H.S. football field to undergo improvements

TUCSON, Arizona — Tanque Verde High School has shown incredible improvement on the field, and now their actual field is about to do so as well.

TVHS, along with the Arizona Cardinals, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new football field improvement project on Friday morning.

Thanks to a $200,000 field improvement grant received by Tanque Verde HS Principal, Dr. Amy Cislak, from the Cardinals Charities in partnership with the NFL Foundation, the existing TVHS football field will be recrowned. There will also be a new irrigation system and scoreboard. In addition, a new practice field will be installed, allowing the main field’s condition to be preserved for the school’s home games.

"Our stadium has been in torn up condition for a long time," said TVHS head football coach Jay Dobyns. "And so, thanks to the Cardinals, it’s going to change. We’re going to have a high-end football field for our sports teams to play on."

Tanque Verde went 3-0 in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season after going winless in 2019. 2020 was the first season for Dobyns as head coach.

Dobyns tells KGUN-TV that the improvement is expected to be completed by the start of this season.

