Tanque Verde's Jeff Bollnow blows a coach's whistle

TUCSON, Arizona — First year Tanque Verde head football coach Jeff Bollnow is doing what any coach would do in practice. He's calling out some plays, he's getting his team ready for an upcoming opponent, and he's teaching his players the rules, something he knows a lot about.

"I don't know about that," joked Bollnow. "But, I know a guy I could make a phone call real quickly to."

Kirby Bollnow, a highly esteemed longtime referee, is Jeff's Dad. He was once recognized nationally as the state's best official.

"I've always told him that knowing the rules is a competitive advantage for coaches," said Kirby Bollnow.

"I'm incredibly proud of my Dad," said Jeff Bollnow. But, I don't think it has to do with the awards and the big games. The dude always shows up. He's always been there for me. I can always count on him."

And, when father and son meet up for a meal or to watch a game, they sound like much of American in front of a television on Sunday.

"We're always debating pass interference," said Jeff Bollnow. "What is pass interference? Should this call have happened? Is this a good call?"

It's their bonding time. While they may be on the same field on this day during practice, they won't be on the same field on Fridays in the fall. According to the AIA, a father can't be a referee of his son's game, or it would be a conflict of interest.

"I'm afraid of him refereeing my games, anyways, because he's going to be way harder on me than anyone else," said Jeff Bollnow.

"In all honesty, I'd probably be tougher on his team because I wouldn't want to look like I was playing favorites," said Kirby Bollnow.

"We would have seven pass interference calls that game," joked Jeff Bollnow.

Just because his Dad isn't on the sidelines doesn't mean Jeff will go easy on the officials who are.

"They warn me all the time if I'm getting too intense," Jeff Bollnow said. "They say they will tell my Dad and I have to back off."

"They'll say you can't do that," said Kirby Bollnow. "And, he'll say Rule 62 says I can have an authorized conference between the numbers with eleven players and just one coach."

Jeff Bollnow is living his football life at age 31, as he takes over the Tanque Verde Hawks.

"I just want to make everyone proud and do a good job, and show that I've been trained, and represent all the people that have helped me," said Jeff Bollnow.