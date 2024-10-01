Tacario Davis named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

TUCSON — Arizona Wildcat defensive back Tacario Davis is the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the week for his efforts in Arizona's 23-10 win at Utah this past Saturday night.

Davis recorded five pass breakups which were the most by any defensive back in the Big 12 during Week 5. One of those was a fourth down play in the endzone. He also made seven solo tackles, third on the team, to help Arizona upend No. 10 Utah 23-10.

The other Big 12 Conference award winner for the Wildcats this season was Tetairoa McMillan, who was the offensive player of the week after the opening game against New Mexico.

