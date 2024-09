TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Phoenix Suns have announced that long-time radio play-by-play announcer Al McCoy has passed away at the age of 91.

McCoy spent 51 years as the voice of the Phoenix Suns.

He called the 1976 Finals, the 1993 Finals, and the 2023 Finals.

McCoy called simulcast on television and radio for 31 seasons from 1972 until 2003.

By the 2018-19 NBA season he had decided to retire from broadcasting road games altogether. He retired completely in 2023.