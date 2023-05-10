Sunnyside's Ashley Rosthenhausler follows in her family's footsteps.

TUCSON — It's an Arizona Class 6A elimination game, but since she's just getting over flu-like symptoms, Sunnyside's Ashley Rosthenhusler isn't quite as sharp as she was last week, when she threw and no-hitter and a one-hitter to keep the Blue Devils alive in the state tournament.

"Never giving up is what my mentality is," said Rosthenhausler. "I just keep going harder and harder."

"She has a desire of being competitive and never giving up," said Ruben Cazares, Sunnyside head coach.

Cazares coaches Ashley now, but he's played against her uncles in fast-pitch leagues. Ashley is one of twelve members of her family to have played Sunnyside softball or baseball.

"Great talent is in the genes," said Cazares. "They come out and perform. That's in the name of the Rosthenhauslers."

"Everyone tells me, "Oh, 'I've played with your uncle or your Dad,'" said Ashley.

"She's got to live up to the name," said Cazares. "That puts pressure on her. But, she handles pressure, well."

Due to the current NCAA rules, colleges can't begin directly recruiting her until the beginning of her junior year. Interest is sure to pick up, especially with her recent post-season performances.

"My goal is to go Division One," said Ashley. "I just want to go to college, to be honest."

On this Saturday, Ashley scored a no-decision in Sunnyside's 4-2 win over Tucson. She's expected to be on the mound and the Blue Devils continue their post-season run.

"She's matured a lot," said Cazares. "It's just going to get better for her."