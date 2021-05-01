Sunnyside wrestler Robles signs with Iowa

TUCSON, Arizona — Sunnyside High School wrestling champion Sebastian Robles is taking his talents to the University of Iowa.

Robles signed his National Letter of Intent at the high school auditorium on Friday.

"I don’t really think it’s hit me," said Robles. "It still hasn’t. I just feel like a normal kid at Sunnyside on a regular day, even though I signed. That’s how I feel."

Robles finished his senior season with an undefeated 12-0 record, and he won the 160 pound Division 1 State Championship. He will be one of four former Sunnyside wrestlers competing in the Big 10 Conference next season.