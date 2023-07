TUCSON, Arizona — Sunnyside defeated San Xavier, 15-5, to win the District 12 Little League Majors Title at Manzanita Park.

In this video, David Blasi hits a two-run double to give Sunnyside an 11-5 lead in the top of the fourth inning.

It's Sunnyside's fifth consecutive district title. They head to Flagstaff for the state tournament which begins July 17th.