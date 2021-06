TUCSON, Arizona — Sunnyside defeated San Xavier, 15-2, to win the Little League Softball District 12 Majors Title at Mission Manor Park.

Aviana Lopez was the game's winning pitcher.

"We've played together for many years," assistant coach Felicia Lopez said before the game. "This group of girls has heart."

Sunnyside, a perennial power in Little League softball, advances to the state tournament.