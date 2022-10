Sunnyside, Salpointe, and Amphi were among the winners on Football Friday Night

Posted at 11:44 PM, Oct 07, 2022

TUCSON, Arizona — Scores from around southern Arizona: Amphi 35, Rincon 7

Bisbee 30, Tombstone 16

Carl Hayden 36, Douglas 19

CDO 49, Catalina Foothills 6

Ironwood Ridge 27, Flowing Wells 7

Marana 41, Cienega 31

Pueblo 44, Sahuarita 0

Rio Rico 23, Empire 0

Safford 59, Palo Verde 0

Salpointe 55, Mica Mountain 14

Tanque Verde 54, Catalina 0

Thatcher 51, Benson 0

Walden Grove 49, Mountain View 42

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.