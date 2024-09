TUCSON — Sunnyside flag football defeats Buena, 30-7, to win its first home game as the Blue Devils improve to 2-0 on the season.

Scores:

Flag Football:

Sunnyside 30, Buena 7

Mountain View 27, Palo Verde 0

Football:

Mica Mountain 28, Sunnyside 0

Sahuaro 35, Cholla 14

Florence 43, Rio Rico 0

Salpointe 27, Centennial 23