Sunnyside and Mica Mountain win in the Coaches for Charity Kickoff Classic

TUCSON, Arizona — Sunnyside defeated Desert View, 16-6, and Mica Mountain knocked off Ironwood Ridge, 28-0, in the Coaches for Charity Kickoff Classic games.

Jordan Barron rushed for 86 yards and a touchdodwn in the Blue Devils win. Sunnyside and Desert View played their annual Duel in the District game in front of a standing room only crowd at Kino Stadium as each school awaits its new field to be completed.

Quarterback Jayden Thoreson had two touchdown passes for Mica Mountain, which is playing its first full varsity season. Mica Mountain, located in Vail, is southern Arizona's newest high school football team.

Coaches for Chairty is a 501(c) charitable organization that provides scholarship and assistance to young people in southern Arizona.