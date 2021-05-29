Sugar Skulls to allow 100 percent fan attendance

TUCSON, Arizona — The Tucson Sugar Skulls will allow 100 percent crowd capacity for all 2021 home games at Tucson Arena.

The announcement comes just over one week prior to the Sugar Skulls’ home opener on Saturday, June 5 against the Iowa Barnstormers. Earlier this year, the Indoor Football League team had delayed its home schedule in the hopes of this development.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring Sugar Skulls football back to the Tucson community at 100 percent capacity ahead of our home opener,” Sugar Skulls owner Cathy Guy said in a statement.

“After having worked diligently with the Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Department and the Tucson Convention Center we feel strongly that we have created a safe environment for our team to return to play and welcome fans back to the Boneyard."

For now, masks will still be required at all Tucson Sugar Skulls home games, as is the case with all indoor crowds over 1,000 people in Pima County.

KGUN-TV sister station CW Tucson will air the Sugar Skulls home games.