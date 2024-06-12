Sugar Skulls running back Davonte Sapp-Lynch has deep family ties to football

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After playing in almost every league around the world, Davonte Sapp-Lynch landed in Tucson with the Sugar Skulls.

“He’s been a great leader, a great teammate and we’re lucky to have him," Sugar Skulls coach Billy Back said.

Introduced to the Indoor Football League by his cousin Troy Evans, he knew this league would be home.

“Ever since, it’s been indoor football for me," Sapp-Lynch said. "Personally, I enjoy playing indoor more. It’s just a lot more fun.”

Football runs in the family.

“Everything I’ve learned about football and being a man have come from my older siblings," Sapp-Lynch said.

One of those older siblings—a well-known name—is Marshawn Lynch, former Seattle Seahawk and Super Bowl champion running back.

“We thrive on family first," Sapp-Lynch said. "It’s been a motto that I’ve been living by my whole life.”

And it’s family that keeps him going.

“One of the things I really always wanted was to play in front of my son and let him see me play and show him that it can be done," Sapp-Lynch said. "So, that’s really been the best part about this season.”

Sapp-Lynch's son will get to see him in the Sugar Skulls jersey next at Tucson Arena, Saturday, June 15th at 6 p.m. against the Frisco Fighters.

