Sugar Skulls release lineman Antonio Rosales

TUCSON, Arizona — The Tucson Sugar Skulls have released offensive lineman Antonio Rosales following an incident in the fourth quarter of last Saturday's 33-13 loss to Iowa.

With approximately three minutes to go at the Tucson Arena, Rosales attempted to throw a punch at an opposing player. He missed, and made contact with an official. Rosales, a former star player for Tucson High School, was ejected from the game.

"Antonio is a great guy," said head coach Dixie Wooten. "He just had a bad situation in that game. At the end of the day, I've got to make sure that doesn't ever happen again."

Arizona Rattlers head coach Kevin Guy, a longtime ambassador of the Indoor Football League, was the color commentator for the game on KGUN-TV sister station CW Tucson.

"This is something we've got to clean up as a league," said Guy on the broadcast during the incident. "Every time a team falls behind late in the game, this crap starts."

Guy's wife, Cathy Guy, is the Sugar Skulls owner. The 1-2 Sugar Skulls visit Arizona this Saturday.