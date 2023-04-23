Sugar Skulls lose home opener to San Diego Strike Force 51-44 in OT

TUCSON, Arizona — A San Diego Strike Force touchdown on a Hail Mary sent Tucson's home opener into overtime, and the Sugar Skulls lost, 51-44, in double overtime to fall to 3-1 on the season.

Strike Force quarterback Rudy Johnson hit Kentrez Bell with no time remaining on the clock to tie the game at 37-37. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on San Diego pushed the extra point attempt back fifteen yards, and it was missed, sending the game into overtime.

Down by seven points double overtime, Tucson faced a fourth and goal when a scramble attempt by Ramone Atkins came up short, ending the game.

Next up for the Sugar Skulls is their bye week.