Sugar Skulls lose at Northern Arizona, 48-44

PRESCOTT, Arizona — Sugar Skulls quarterback Demry Croft threw five touchdown passes but needed a sixth on the final drive as Tucson fell to Northern Arizona, 48-44, in Prescott.

With four seconds left, Croft's pass fell incomplete after the Wranglers had taken the lead on the previous drive thanks to a Verlon Reed Jr. touchdown run.

Among the Tucson highlights was a 54 yard field goal by newcomer Jimmy Camacho, who was signed following the release of Daniel Bowen.

The loss is Tucson's fourth straight defeat, as its record falls to 1-5. It was the first win for the expansion Wranglers, who at 1-5 are in a last place tie with the Sugar Skulls.

Tucson will host the 5-1 Arizona Rattlers next Saturday.