Sugar Skulls Head Coach Hurtis Chinn named IFL Coach of the Year

TUCSON, Arizona — Tucson Sugar Skulls head coach Hurtis Chinn has been named Indoor Football League Head Coach of the Year.

Chinn led the Sugar Skulls to a 9-7 record including a playoff appearance in his first season. Tucson went from 12th in points allowed in 2022 to 2nd this season.

Chinn is the Sugar Skulls third head coach since the team's inaugural season in 2019. As offensive coordinator, he was named the 2022 Assistant Coach of the Year by the Indoor Football League in his second season with the Sugar Skulls.

Before joining the Sugar Skulls, Chinn was the assistant head coach and wide receivers coach for the 2018 IFL Champion Iowa Barnstormers.

Prior to joining Iowa, Chinn coached for six years with the Nebraska Danger, including as the head coach in his final season with the team.