Sugar Skulls games to continue to air on CW Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Sugar Skulls games will air on CW Tucson this season.

The team and the network formed a one-year partnership agreement.

“The CW proved to be a great partner for us during our inaugural season,” Sugar Skulls Owner Cathy Guy said. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue working together for the 2021 season.”

The games will be televised live on the CW Tucson, KWBA-TV, Channel 58, as well as simulcasted life on the IFL YouTube channel.

“We’re very excited to be the television home of the Tucson Sugar Skulls,” said Tregg White, Vice President and General Manager of KGUN/KWBA. “KWBA, The CW Tucson, is now the television home for the Sugar Skulls and the Tucson Road Runners. Local sports entertainment is now on your local television station, The CW Tucson.”

The season starts Friday, May 21 in a game at Green Bay. The home season starts Saturday, June 5 against Iowa.

The team started play in 2019 and canceled its 2020 season.

