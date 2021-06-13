Sugar Skulls fall to Rattlers 44-34

The Tucson Sugar Skulls lost to their in-state rival Arizona Rattlers, 44-34, at the Snake Pit in Phoenix.

Quarterback Demry Croft shook off a slow start by passing for 142 yards and three touchdowns, while also gaining 70 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

Running back Mike Jones added 25 rushing yards on the night and his sixth rushing touchdown of the season. Jones also added 40 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

Jazeric Peterson and Kent Shelby II caught the other two touchdowns passes. Wide receiver Ryan Balentine ended his night 36 receiving yards short of becoming the IFL's all-time receiving yardage leader.

However, the Sugar Skulls were unable to force any turnovers, and the Rattlers scored 14 unanswered points to end the game.

It's Tucson coach Dixie Wooten's first loss to Rattlers coach Kevin Guy in five attempts, with the first four coming as Iowa head coach.

The Sugar Skulls fall to 1-3 on the season.

