Sugar Skulls fall to Iowa 33-`13 in their home opener

TUCSON, Arizona — The Tucson Sugar Skulls fell to the Iowa Barnstormers in their home opener at the Tucson Arena, 33-13.

Running back Mike Jones scored both touchdowns for the Sugar Skulls. Wide receivers Ryan Balentine and Juju Augustine each caught seven passes, earning 67 and 56 yards, respectively.

The game was tied at 13 at halftime. However, Tucson went scoreless in the second half as its record drops to 1-2.

The Sugar Skulls will look to rebound next week on the road against the Arizona Rattlers on Saturday, June 12.

The game was televised on KGUN sister station CW Tucson.

