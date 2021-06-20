Sugar Skulls fall 37-34 on a last second field goal

TUCSON, Arizona — The Tucson Sugar Skulls lost 37-34 at home to the Massachusetts Pirates on a game ending 48-yard field goal by former Sugar Skull kicker Josh Gable.

Wide Receiver Ryan Balentine recorded a touchdown and 46 receiving yards to become the IFL’s all-time leader in career. receiving yards.

Quarterback Demry Croft accounted for four touchdowns, including the game-tying touchdown with under a minute to play. Running back Mike Jones added two touchdowns in a losing effort.

The Sugar Skulls will travel to Prescott Valley next week to take on the Northern Arizona Wranglers in their first ever IFL meeting on Saturday, June 26 at 5:05 p.m. MST.