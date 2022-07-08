Sugar Skulls' coach, QB prepare to take on their former team

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Sugar Skulls will host their final home game of the regular season on Saturday when they take on the Iowa Barnstormers.

Head coach Dixie Wooten and MVP candidate quarterback Daquan Neal are no strangers to the Barnstormers.

Wooten led Iowa to the Indoor Football League championship back in 2018, while Neal carried the team to victory when they beat the Sugar Skulls 33-13 last season.

“Just being able to be on the other side of playing them, playing them here, is going to be a motivating feeling,” Neal said after Thursday’s practice. “Because the last two times I was there, we came here and won but now I am on the other side. So you know, we are definitely trying to secure another win and go into the playoffs on a winning streak.”

“We are coming out on blast,” Wooten said. “You know, when you have been part of an organization and when you see them across the field, you know you want to beat them no matter what. People say it’s just in this game, but it’s not.”

The game will also include a matchup between two of the league’s top rushing threats: Sugar Skulls running back Mike Jones, who leads the IFL in rushing touchdowns, and Iowa’s quarterback Darius Peterson, who leads the IFL in rushing yards.

If the Sugar Skulls can win, they would clinch the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

