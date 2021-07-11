Sugar Skulls beat Duke City, 41-40, to stop losing streak

TUCSON, Arizona — The Tucson Sugar Skulls snapped their five game losing streak with a dramatic 41-40 victory over the Duke City Gladiators.

Mike Jones accounted for five touchdowns including one that cut the deficit to 40-39 in the final seconds. A Duke City penalty tempted coach Dixie Wooten to go for the two-point conversion, and Demry Croft scored on a quarterback run.

Former Sugar Skull kicker Daniel Bowen missed a potential game winning field goal on the game's final play.

The Sugar Skulls were playing without star wide receiver Ryan Ballantine, who was suffering from knee swelling.

The Sugar Skulls improve to 2-6 on the season, with both wins coming against Duke City, who drops to 3-5.