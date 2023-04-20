Student-athletes search for opportunity at Arizona Athletics NIL Open House

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Unversity of Arizona's Athletic Department held a NIL Open House Tuesday evening, welcoming several regional and Southern Arizona businesses to connect directly with wildcat student-athletes.

Arizona Assist

Arizona Edge, the NIL program for Arizona athletes, focuses on developing and networking a student's brand, educating on business development and financial literacy topics, and optimizing the decision-making process-enhancing NIL opportunities.

"We put blood, sweat, and tears into the countless hours that we spend on the field, and even off the field- We're doing film, we have weights, we have meetings, I mean we have no free time," says Arizona Soccer forward/midfielder Megan Chelf. "Then you put school on top of that, and a social life, or at least try to have a social life, there is just no time to make money, to get a job, so NIL makes this opportunity huge for us."

Widely debated and long-awaited 'Name, Image, Likeness' (NIL) deals allow student-athletes compensation for their personal brand in more ways than one. Whether through partnerships with deals consisting of in-person visits, clinics, autograph signings, or social media posts, NIL has given college athletes opportunities never seen before.

"It will allow us to be able to take that burden off of our families a little bit. I don't like having to have my parents pay for stuff," says Nicki Dallin, Arizona Soccer forward. "They are willing, and they're able to, but it's just that sense of responsibility as we grow up that having that with NIL is really big."

"Now finally getting the chance to make money off our own names for how much work we do. It's a great opportunity," says Men's Basketball guard Kylan Boswell.

Equally, the design of a NIL partnership is to be beneficial for both parties involved.

Adam Lazarus, the Co-Founder of Arizona Assist, works directly with the Arizona Men's Basketball, helping the team to capitalize on their unique marketing opportunities.

Arizona Assist Arizona Assist is an exclusive member-driven marketplace that connects businesses and Wildcat fans to Arizona student-athletes, through NIL opportunities allowing Arizona athletes to monetize their individual and collective brands.

"Frankly, their reach is bigger than most, so they have tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. They're real, they're authentic, they're energetic, they care, and so that aspect of it is a brand's dream," says Lazarus.