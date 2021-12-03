Stanley Berryhill declares for the NFL draft

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Wildcat senior wide receiver Stanley Berryhill has declared for the NFL draft.

Berryhill caught 84 passes for 760 yards and one touchdown this past season for the Wildcats. He also had 17 punt returns for 147 yards.

Despite an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, Berryhill's move was expected as he participated in Senior Day at Arizona Stadium.

Berryhill is originally from Tucson and played for Mountain View High School before moving to California.