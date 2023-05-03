"Spokes Fighting Strokes" Adaptive Cycling

TUCSON, Arizona — At Curits Park, everyone's trike is a little different, because everyone's story is a little different.

"I just can't have another stroke, said organizer Dan Zimmerman. "I just can't."

Zimmerman had his first stroke at age 28.

"At 41, I had a big one."

That was over a decade ago. He's since taken to adaptive cycling. The pedaling and pumping of the brakes was pumping blood to his brain. He became able to speak again, even if his speech isn't perfect.

"People told me to get a foundation," Zimmerman added.

So, Zimmerman started Spokes Fighting Strokes, a non-profit to help others in their recovery. He spends much of the winter in Tucson, and sponsors enable him to tour the country.

Some riders, in the Tucson group, have had traumatic brain injuries. Others have Parksinson's Disease, though the majority have had strokes.

"Dan is amazing," said 27 year-old Jake Bantlin, who's able to ride and even surf, five years after his stroke.

"It's been a struggle, Bantlin said. "I'm working on it."

Bantlin is one of the faster cyclists on today's four mile ride that goes from Curtis Park, to the Tucson Mall for lunch, and then back to Curtis Park.

"People with a common goal, said Zimmerman. "To exercise, camaraderie."

Zimmerman and his truck are off to Albuquerque, for now. He knows he's made a difference in others.

"Just wonderful," said Zimmerman. "Tears in my eyes."

The Tucson Spokes, as they call themselves, ride on, exercising their body and mind, overcoming adversity one mile at a time.