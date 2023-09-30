Watch Now
Slam Dunk Contest Winner: KJ Lewis goes over Oumar Ballo in the Red-Blue Showcase

KJ Lewis with the winning dunk in the Red-Blue Showcase
Posted at 11:24 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 02:24:35-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A sold out crowd of 14,688 watched Arizona Basketball's annual Red-Blue Showcase at McKale Center.

Former Wildcats Richard Jefferson and Andre Iguodala were on hand to participate in the slam dunk contest, which was won by freshman KJ Lewis who dunked over seven foot center Oumar Ballo.

Ballo would later lock the rim on an ally-oop from Jaden Bradley in the first half. Kylan Boswell also showed off his no-look passing when he set up Keshad Johnson for a three-pointer.

This season will be third for Arizona with Tommy Lloyd as head coach.

