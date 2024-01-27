Six-year-old to play for Minnesota United FC thanks to Make-A-Wish

TUCSON, Arizona — Complete with game tickets, a custom jersey, and a countdown clock, Minnesota United FC and Tucson FC revealed to six-year-old Carter and his family that his wish to play as a Minnesota United FC player will come true.

Carter has Cystic Fibrosis, a disorder that damages one's lungs, digestive tract and other organs.

“Through Carter's diagnosis, our family in Minnesota has been an unwavering support system,” said Amy, Carter’s Mom, in a statement. “When Carter discovered he qualified for a wish, it was clear – he wanted our entire family to witness him scoring the game-winning goal for Minnesota United FC."

Minnesota United FC is currently holding its preseason training in Tucson, and Carter has family in Minnesota, which is why its his favorite team

Carter's twin brother, Logan, who also was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis, has his own wish to look forward to, which is a trip to Disney World.

