Silseth wins Pac-12 award as Wildcats have won 9 in a row

Courtesy: Arizona Wildcats
Posted at 8:54 PM, May 03, 2021
TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona sophomore pitcher Chase Silseth is the Pac-12 Pitcher of the week for his performance in a win over Utah.

Silseth pitched seven scoreless innings while striking out eight batters and not allowing a run. Overall, Silseth is 7-1 on the season.

The 30-11 Wildcats have won nine games in a row, and they are ranked in the top-10 in all five major national polls.

