Sierra Vista Buena football holds 4-0 record for first time in over 20 years

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Buena High School football team holds a 4-0 record for the first time since 1995.

“It means you know we come in, we put the work in and we’re committed. We’re focused,” Buena quarterback Nash Moore said.

But the Colts aren't satisfied quite yet.

“We’re still hungry,” Buena football player Charlie Price said.

Head Coach Joe Thomas said he and his team have a chip on their shoulders because the didn't make the playoffs last year, despite having a 7-3 record.

Buena wasn't always successful. The team was winless the first two years Thomas started coaching at the Sierra Vista High School. Thomas said the difference from now and his previous eight years of coaching is the group of players he has and their mentality.

“The games before tomorrow don’t mean nothing if we don’t handle tomorrow," Thomas said. "As soon as you feel like you’re satisfied, you under perform and you don’t do what it took to get you there in the first place.”

If Buena wins their fifth game of the season against Pueblo, it will be the first time Buena is 5-0 since the 1970s. The team knows the impact they have on the community if they keep winning.

“Small town football is great," Moore said. "The environment is great, we pack the stands as long as we keep winning I think we bring communities together.”