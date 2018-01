TUCSON (KGUN-TV) - Former Major League player, Arizona Wildcat and CDO star Shelley Duncan will hold his 7th annual Tucson Youth Baseball Experience Saturday at Kino Sports Complex.

Duncan is now the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks Double-A Jackson, Mississippi team.

Hundreds of boys and girls age 6-14 will take part in the baseball clinic.

Duncan says he uses the event to promote youth baseball in Tucson.