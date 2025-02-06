Watch Now
Seven Mica Mountain athletes sign National Letter of Intent

Seven athletes from Mica Mountain signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Five out of the seven were football players, including Jimmy Leon, who announced his commitment to UTEP.
VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Wednesday, athletes across the country signed their National Letters of Intent.

At Mica Mountain High School, seven Thunderbolts took their career to the next level.

Track and Field Team:

Byrionna Brockington - Bluffton University

Baseball Team:

Outfielder, Ethan Hunt - Arizona Christian University

4A State Champion Football Team:

Wide Receiver, Nate Bryant - Air Force
Wide Receiver, Roy Garcia - Hastings College
Quarterback, Jayden Thoreson - Simpson College
Running Back, Connor Handgarter - Simpson College
Defensive Tackle, Jimmy Leon - University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP)

“After my visit, we met with the head coach, and I knew I felt at home there," Leon said. "And being able to play the same style of defensive end that I’ve been playing since flag football, it was a no-brainer.”

Former head coach Pat Nugent, shared this moment, watching players from his first state championship move on.

“It's special, being a part of this school, a part of my life," Nugent said. "I look forward to watching them grow, look forward to having relationships with them as adults and that’s the special part. Going back and remembering what we had, and we talk about it all the time, coming back 20 years from now and talking about these great days.”

Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

