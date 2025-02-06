Seven Mica Mountain athletes sign National Letter of Intent

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Wednesday, athletes across the country signed their National Letters of Intent.

At Mica Mountain High School, seven Thunderbolts took their career to the next level.

Track and Field Team:

Byrionna Brockington - Bluffton University

Baseball Team:

Outfielder, Ethan Hunt - Arizona Christian University

4A State Champion Football Team:

Wide Receiver, Nate Bryant - Air Force

Wide Receiver, Roy Garcia - Hastings College

Quarterback, Jayden Thoreson - Simpson College

Running Back, Connor Handgarter - Simpson College

Defensive Tackle, Jimmy Leon - University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP)

“After my visit, we met with the head coach, and I knew I felt at home there," Leon said. "And being able to play the same style of defensive end that I’ve been playing since flag football, it was a no-brainer.”

Former head coach Pat Nugent, shared this moment, watching players from his first state championship move on.

“It's special, being a part of this school, a part of my life," Nugent said. "I look forward to watching them grow, look forward to having relationships with them as adults and that’s the special part. Going back and remembering what we had, and we talk about it all the time, coming back 20 years from now and talking about these great days.”

