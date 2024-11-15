Setting a standard; Mica Mountain Volleyball makes it to state title game for first time in program history

VAIL, Ariz. — Mica Mountain Volleyball hit the gas Thursday night on Scottsdale Saguaro in the 4A Conference Semifinals.

“I kind of got a little bit of chills right in there, we hit 20 and I was like 'Oh my god, we’re going to win this',” Mica Mountain Volleyball Coach Amy Johnson said.

The 3-0 win over the Saguaro Thunderbolts in the 4A State Championship for the first time in program history.

“These girls have been talking about winning a state championship since their freshman year and now they’ve got a shot at it," Johnson said.

Addison Andrews is one of those seniors watching the program grow each year.

“Every year has been better and better, now we’re going to state," Andrews said. "If we could win and be the first team that would be amazing to make a name for Tucson and Arizona.”

Andrews isn’t just talking about the volleyball team. A win Saturday would make them the first team ever at Mica Mountain to claim a state title.

“These girls have bought into everything that we’ve talked about this season," Johnson said. "I’m super proud of them and win or lose Aaturday, they set the trend for mica mountain volleyball for years to come."

The 4A Volleyball State Title game is 2:30 on Saturday at Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.

