Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Send-off to Seattle; Arizona Men's Basketball leaves for NCAA Tournament

Arizona Men's Basketball cheered on by fans today as they leave for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Arizona plays Akron in Round One on Friday.
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. — Fans gathered outside McKale Center Wednesday to help send off Arizona Men's Basketball to Seattle for the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 4-seed will take on the No.-13 seed Akron in Round One of the tournament on Friday afternoon.

FOR MORE ARIZONA BASKETBALL, CHECK OUT KGUN 9'S SPECIAL PRESENTATION, CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP:

Arizona Basketball: Chasing the Championship

——

Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Videos

Arizona Basketball: Chasing the Championship

480x360 web banner NO X.jpg

WATCH THE HUDDLE

Find the stories in your neighborhood