Seeking vendors: Holiday Arts and Craft Fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Artists and artisans: Vendor registration opens Friday for the 2022 Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair at Reid Park.

The two-day event, held Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26 and 27, respectively, is a 30+ year tradition in Tucson, attracting vendors from the entire southwest region.

Organizers are looking for approximately 140 vendors who sell unique, handmade goods.

This year, the fair is implementing a jury process for vendor selection, and goods are selected based on a number of criteria including originality and shopper appeal.

Interested participants should apply online before 5 p.m. on the Friday, Aug.19 deadline.

The 2022 Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair:



Gene C. Reid Park

Saturday, Nov. 29 - Sunday, Nov. 27, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Additional applicant information:



Accepted vendors will be notified by Friday, Sept. 23

Late applicants will be placed on a waitlist

No application fee; accepted vendors will need to pay a $90 participation fee

Setup dates:

Friday, Nov. 25, noon - 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 - 8:45 a.m.

Fair layout

Online application