Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Seeking vendors: Holiday Arts and Craft Fair

Vendor registration opens Friday, August 5.
City of Tucson
Vendor registration opens Friday, August 5.
Vendor registration opens Friday, August 5.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 14:46:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Artists and artisans: Vendor registration opens Friday for the 2022 Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair at Reid Park.

The two-day event, held Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26 and 27, respectively, is a 30+ year tradition in Tucson, attracting vendors from the entire southwest region.

Organizers are looking for approximately 140 vendors who sell unique, handmade goods.

This year, the fair is implementing a jury process for vendor selection, and goods are selected based on a number of criteria including originality and shopper appeal.

Interested participants should apply online before 5 p.m. on the Friday, Aug.19 deadline.

The 2022 Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair:

  • Gene C. Reid Park
  • Saturday, Nov. 29 - Sunday, Nov. 27, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Additional applicant information:

  • Accepted vendors will be notified by Friday, Sept. 23
  • Late applicants will be placed on a waitlist
  • No application fee; accepted vendors will need to pay a $90 participation fee
  • Setup dates:
    • Friday, Nov. 25, noon - 6 p.m.
    • Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 - 8:45 a.m.
  • Fair layout
  • Online application

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Absolutely Arizona with Pat Parris

🌵 Email Pat Parris with suggestions for places we should showcase!