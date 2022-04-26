Scurran's workshop looks to help local players

TUCSON, Arizona — Local high school football coaching legend Jeff Scurran is known for turning winless teams into winning teams, and his latest reclamation project is the Rio Rio Hawks.

However, Scurran isn't waiting until gameday to make a difference on the field. This Wednesday, he's holding a workshop called, "Navigating the Recruiting Process." It's free and open to all student-athletes in Southern Arizona.

"With the transfer portal, it's harder to recruit for high school, because if you can pick up an experienced player, you want to make sure you have room for those kids," said Scurran.

"When I came down here and started to help in that process, I saw it was much more than a Rio Rico problem. It was a southern Arizona problem."

There will be several guest speakers such as Derek Van Der Merwe, the Assistant Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the University of Arizona.

More information can be found here: https://www.scv35.org/news_events/what_s_new/navigating_the_college_recruiting_process